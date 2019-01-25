East Sussex Secondary School League Tables: How did your school score?

Secondary school league tables have been released by the Department For Education this week - with many East Sussex schools performing above average.

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. East Sussex achieved a mark of 0.03 which is just above average. The national average is -0.02. For Attainment 8 - the actual grades pupils score aged 16 the average across England is 44.5 with East Sussex getting 45.2. Three East Sussex schools gained the ‘well above average’ mark with another five above average. We have not included the ‘special schools’, the details of some (and independent schools) have not been published by www.gov.uk. Their scores, along with other statistics are available at www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-education. All data is taken from the Department for Education website. For more information see: Secondary school league tables: How are they ranked and what is Progress 8?

Beacon Academy, Crowborough. Progress 8 score: 0.7. Description: Well above average. Attainment 8 score: 50.7

St Richard's Catholic College, Bexhill. Progress 8 score: 0.56. Description: Well above average. Attainment 8 score: 55.5

Chailey School, South Chailey, Lewes. Progress 8 score: 0.56 Description: Well above average. Attainment 8 score: 52.9

Heathfield Community College. Progress 8 score: 0.49 Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 52.1

