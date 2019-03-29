Domestic abuse support scheme at Eastbourne school

An Eastbourne School has announced it is joining a police scheme to help support children affected by domestic abuse situations at home.

St Catherine’s College in Priory Road has sent a letter to parents advising them of Operation Encompass, which will aim to provide early reporting of domestic abuse that occurs when children are present.

It read: “We know that children can be significantly affected through witnessing or being exposed to domestic abuse and this operation will allow us to better support our pupils and their families.

“A nominated member of staff, known as a Key Adult, will be trained to liaise with the police.

“At St Catherine’s College our Key Adult is Mrs Kerry Guppy. She will be able to use information that has been shared with her, in confidence, to ensure that the right support is available should it be required by a child and/or their family.

“We are keen to offer the best support available to our pupils and we believe this is going to be extremely beneficial for all those involved.”

You can find out more about Operation Encompass and how it works here: www.operationencompass.org