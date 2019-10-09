Eastbourne youngsters embrace eco message with beach clean and workshop

Youngsters from schools forming the Eastbourne Schools Partnership (ESP) carried out a blustery beach clean and collaborated on a town-wide project which aims to improve the local ecology.

Pupils from Gildredge House, The Causeway School, St Catherine’s and Eastbourne College joined forces to comb a 2.7 mile stretch of the coastline from Sovereign Waterworks to the Birley Centre, then returned to hosts Eastbourne College to take part in a workshop chaired by Lady Antonia Lucas on issues linked to the environment.

