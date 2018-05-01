Eastbourne Young Photographer of the Year competition is launched

An annual photographic competition in memory of former Herald and Gazette picture editor Terry Connolly is launched this week.

Terry died aged 80 last year and the Eastbourne Herald and Terry’s family have joined forces to launch the Young Photographer of the Year competition to help budding young photographers flourish.

The contest is open to 16-24-year-olds and cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners at an exhibition later this year. It is hoped pupils at schools and colleges will enter along with amateur photographers.

Entries are limited to one image, which can be of anything, anyone or a place within the Eastbourne area.

They should be sent as a jpeg image to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk and be at least 1MB in size. The closing date is July 29.

After the closing date, the entries will be looked at by a panel of judges – including Terry’s wife Thelma, his son Gareth and the Herald’s image editor and photographer Justin Lycett – and the winners notified.

Terry, a father of five, began his long illustrious career in photography after a five-year stint in the RAF and working at the former Birds Eye factory. He worked as a freelancer, at the Sussex Express and then the Herald and Gazette for more than 15 years until he retired.