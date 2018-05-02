Eastbourne war memorial nearing completion

Eastbourne’s Civilian War Memorial and Peace Garden project took another major step towards completion this week when 50 tonnes of path gravel was delivered to the Wish Tower moat to create a stylish new walkway.

The material was provided at cost by Hailsham Roadway which has also donated free labour, equipment and concrete to the project.

James Bailey from Hailsham Roadways SUS-180205-111008001

Designer Andrew Norwood, who is leading the work on the Wish Tower garden, said, “We are immensely grateful to Hailsham Roadway for its support which, together with that from other local contractors, has saved the Memorial Trust a considerable sum from its appeal fund.”

However, the trust faces a new challenge in raising money to cover the cost of new plants to fill the redesigned moat garden. A detailed planting plan has been drawn up by Andrew which will create an attractive new location to stroll in or sit.

Trustee Peter Austin said, “Thanks to the many generous contributions we have received, and the support of suppliers, the appeal fund has kept pace so far with the work carried out. But we need a new fund-raising push to cover the cost of the planting. The cost of the plants proposed varies greatly, but as little as £5 will help ensure a dash of colour. When we come to unveil the memorial, with the names of the 180 local people who died in World War Two bombing raids, we want to do it against the backdrop of an attractively planted garden.”

Donations can be put it the collection box above the Wish Tower, by bank transfer to Lloyds Bank account 59492360, sort code 32-92-86, or at the JustGiving page.