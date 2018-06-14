Eastbourne traders call for improved parking in town centre road

An Eastbourne trader is calling on the council to urgently improve parking in a central area of town, writes Isabelle Barker.

Ian Lucas, owner of The Bloom Factory on Seaside Road, has set up a petition to increase parking spaces for customers.

He said, “There is a lot of concern in the area.

“People are put off by the limited parking, they can’t stop for long as there is only loading bays.”

Local businesses on Seaside Road and the surrounding area have signed the petition, including: Fortunes Casino, Mystique Salon and Rainbows Launderette.

Mr Lucas said a review of signage and 10 to 12 new parking spaces will make a real difference.

He added, “There is a lot of investment in the centre of town, whilst the outer areas are forgotten.”

Following the £85 million extension of the Arndale Centre, Mr Lucas said peripheral areas of Eastbourne should be considered.

He said, “It’s an area of great independent stores and local people. Our businesses add a uniqueness to the town.”

The Bloom Factory is a florist and café which opened in November, 2017. It was originally an online store.

He said, “It’s a great area, we love it, but business could be better.

“People go past and see it’s a nice road but don’t stop.”

Mr Lucas was a Conservative Eastbourne Borough councillor in 2003. He then led the Eastbourne Borough Council between 2005 and 2007.

A separate petition for customers will be introduced on Monday, June 18.

Mr Lucas hopes to send the petition to East Sussex County Council as soon as possible.