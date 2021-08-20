Eastbourne sporting community in mourning for Rob
Rob Penfold, for many years a well-known and highly respected figure in football in the Eastbourne area, has died at the age of 87.
In his younger days, Rob played as a left-winger for Spartan, Olympics and Hampden Park and went on to manage Hampden Park and Willingdon FC.
He also guided Parkfield Rangers under-16s to several cup successes.
He was a keen cricketer and table tennis player, playing cricket for Upper Dicker and The Boards and table tennis for The Central
When his playing days were over, Rob continued his involvement in local sport and was a regular contributor to the Eastbourne Gazette & Herald covering many senior matches.
Rob is survived by Shirley, his wife for 64 years, daughter Tina and son Terry, a top local cricketer.
Shirley told the Herald: “Rob absolutely loved his sport.”
The funeral is at Eastbourne crematorium on Thursday (August 26) at 1pm followed by a wake at Eastbourne Borough Football Club in Priory Lane.