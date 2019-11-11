Eastbourne ship worker said there was ‘no escaping’ asbestos

An Eastbourne man said there was “no escaping” the asbestos which eventually claimed his life.

Chrisopher Harrop Bevis died in August 21 this year after developing cancer linked to the now-banned material, an inquest heard on Thursday (November 8). He was 81.

The Sunrise of Eastbourne resident had told his solicitor about his exposure to asbestos in his former days working on ships.

In a report written by Mr Bevis to his solicitor, he said, “There was no escaping asbestos. There were no precautions and little thought was given.”

Senior coroner Alan Craze said at the inquest held in Eastbourne Town Hall, “They all go back to the 1960s. Bigger companies were first to protect their employers against this.

“Most cancer sufferers won’t get 30 years, I have no hesitation in concluding death from industrial disease.”

The coroner passed on his condolences to the family.

Report by Sophia Andersson-Gylden