Eastbourne seafront crash

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an accident on Eastbourne seafront this morning (Thursday).

A car was turning right out of Terminus Road onto the seafront by Harry Ramsden’s and collided with railings and lampposts on the seafront.

The man, not thought to be seriously injured, was helped by passers-by before police, ambulance crews and firefighters arrived.

The crossing from the top end of Terminus Road onto the seafront is currently closed and Eastbourne council staff are clearing up debris scattered across the promenade.