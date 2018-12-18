Eastbourne seafront collision leaves pedestrian with ‘serious injuries’

A man has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on Eastbourne seafront this afternoon (December 18).

The accident is said to have happened on the junction of Devonshire Place and Grand Parade, near The Cavendish Hotal, just before 5pm.

Police said officers were still in attendance and a male pedestrian thought to be in his 60s had been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

According to Eastbourne PC Dave Elliot, a partial road closure is in place and motorists can expect short delays.