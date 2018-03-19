Eastbourne school closed due to gas issue

An Eastbourne school has been forced to close due to issues with the gas supply.

Oakwood Primary School and the associated nursery in Magnolia Drive was closed all day today and will also be closed tomorrow (Tuesday).

At present the school has no heating or hot water due to problems with the gas supply.

A school spokesperson said on its Facebook page, “The latest updates indicate we cannot guarantee gas supplies to Oakwood School.

“Please understand that we appreciate all the problems this causes families and we are doing everything we can to make sure all services have as their highest priority making Oakwood safe and warm. None of this is within our control but we are continually chasing those involved.

“The problem is not within the school but external.”

Year 6 pupils who are preparing for SATS tests will however be able to go to Heron Park in Hampden Park tomorrow for the school day.