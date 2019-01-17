Eastbourne’s Lois Rayner needs your votes to win Miss England beauty pageant

A 20-year-old assistant sales manager from Eastbourne has entered Miss England and needs your votes to help her through to the next round.

Lois Rayner is one of the finalists competing in the Miss England photo heat for entry to Miss England 2019.

The public vote has started and acts as one judge on the panel.

Lois needs the support before voting lines close in order to secure a place in the Miss England semi-final to be held in June 2019.

Judges include the national organiser of Miss England Angie Beasley and Fascia Model International scout Angie Sinclair, who will also decide who is the most photogenic and charitable contestant.

The contestants who reach the semi final will be invited to participate in a sports and eco-fashion round.

If she reaches that stage, Lois and the other finalists will be invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose.

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000.

You can vote for Lois by texting her unique number to 63333, at a cost of 50p per text.

To obtain the unique number and see the other contestants click here. Voting closes February 5.