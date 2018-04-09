Eastbourne’s first major Pokémon tournament is huge success

Scores of eager fans flocked to Eastbourne’s first major Pokémon Trading Card Game tournament at the weekend.

The town has never held a League Cup before – the largest such events that independent stores and organisers can hold – and so the event at Community Wise was a huge success.

Organiser and founder of the local Pokémon League, Stephen Kent was thrilled by the turnout.

He said, “Considering we are quite a small League with mostly local players, I was overwhelmed by the reception we got.

“Everyone had a fantastic day with many close matches going down to the wire, including the final.

“We’ve only been going as an official Pokemon League for less than a year and we’ve already achieved so much. We are hoping to have more than 40 players for the next League Cup!”

Southampton’s Joe Rogers won the Masters division with his Buzzwole/Lycanroc deck, overturning experienced Horsham player Nitish Doolub and his Zoroark/Lycanroc deck in the final.

It was an Eastbourne double in the Juniors and Seniors divisions as Louis Cooper and Charlie Burton took top honours, both playing Buzzwole decks of their own.

The Kids Stuff Eastbourne Pokémon League runs every Tuesday between 4pm-7pm at Community Wise (Ocklynge Road), and is open to Pokémon fans of all skill levels and ages to come and learn to play the Pokémon TCG, battle with Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon video games and much more.

For more information about the League, search for ‘Kids Stuff Eastbourne Pokemon League’ on Facebook.