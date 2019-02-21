Eastbourne runner ‘overwhelmed’ after charity tin theft sparks wave of kindness

An Eastbourne runner has bounced back after her charity tin was stolen from the swimming pool where she works.

Katie Veevers had been raising money for Chestnut Tree House by running the Brighton Half Marathon this weekend (February 24).

But the collection box which she had left for donations at Blue Lagoon Warm Water Centre, where she is a receptionist, was discovered to have been stolen on Wednesday (February 13).

Katie said, “I think it was around £30. It wasn’t a great deal but it was still money that would have gone to help Chestnut Tree.”

The pool in Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park, posted on its Facebook page after the incident, writing, “It’s a sad day at The Blue Lagoon Warm Water Centres. Our Chestnut Tree House charity box has been stolen!

“If you have taken it, please return it. If you would like to help Katie recoup some of the missing funds, please feel free to visit.”

Since then, Katie said she has received an outpouring of support – and even more donations to her fundraiser.

The 26-year-old said, “I’m incredibly grateful to all the customers since, I have had so many donations it’s been incredible, it’s amazing.

“I have got more donations from customers coming in after hearing the story, I have gone above and beyond what I had originally because of that.

“I’m incredibly grateful to customers and my friends for their donations.”

Since the theft, Katie says she has raised more than £70, which has made her feel “overwhelmed”.

She added, “I just hope that the person who stole the money genuinely needed it.”

To find out more about Katie’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trainingfortheapocalypse

And if you have any information about the stolen box, contact Sussex Police.