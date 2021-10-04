Eastbourne RNLI joined by coastguard for rescue exercise

According to the RNLI spokesperson, the volunteer crew launched at 10am on Sunday (October 3) for a routine training exercise and as they returned to the harbour, HM Coastguard helicopter Rescue 163 made contact.

The helicopter was also out on a training exercise and requested to conduct a winching exercise with the RNLI team.

The all-weather lifeboat and the helicopter set about preparing for a practice winch from the helicopter to the deck of the boat and then practice winching from the deck of the boat back to the helicopter.

Photo from: RNLI/Peter Needham SUS-210410-121854001

Coxswain Mark Sawyer said, “It was unexpected but as we work closely with the coastguard rescue helicopter we were happy to adjust our training plans and join them for a winching exercise.