Eastbourne RNLI joined by coastguard for rescue exercise
The Eastbourne RNLI volunteers were joined by the coastguard for a last-minute winching exercise at the weekend.
According to the RNLI spokesperson, the volunteer crew launched at 10am on Sunday (October 3) for a routine training exercise and as they returned to the harbour, HM Coastguard helicopter Rescue 163 made contact.
The helicopter was also out on a training exercise and requested to conduct a winching exercise with the RNLI team.
The all-weather lifeboat and the helicopter set about preparing for a practice winch from the helicopter to the deck of the boat and then practice winching from the deck of the boat back to the helicopter.
Coxswain Mark Sawyer said, “It was unexpected but as we work closely with the coastguard rescue helicopter we were happy to adjust our training plans and join them for a winching exercise.
“We regularly work closely with HM Coastguard to transfer casualties from the lifeboat to the helicopter, or take crew from the helicopter on board the lifeboard, so the more practice we have at this the more prepared we are to save lives at sea during a real emergency.”