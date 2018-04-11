Eastbourne residents urged to look out for orphaned fox cubs

Eastbourne residents are being asked to watch out for fox cubs after their mother was hit by a car.

East Sussex WRAS said the vixen sadly died from her injuries.

She was found last night (Tuesday) between 16 and 14 Granville road, said the rescue charity, and was lactating – so it is thought her cubs could be around there.

A spokesperson said, “Could residents of that road and the surrounding area please keep an eye out for wandering fox cubs looking for their mum.”

Anyone with information can call 07815 078234.