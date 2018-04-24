Eastbourne recovery café set to reopen

An Eastbourne café which supports vulnerable people is reopening soon.

Café North in North Street is being developed into a drug and alcohol recovery hub for the community.

New organisers CGL are working in partnership with East Sussex Recovery Alliance(ESRA) to further develop the facility, which is set to reopen towards the end of May.

A spokesperson said, “Café North exists for support service users across the whole of East Sussex and we’re keen for those who visit the café to feel supported and inspired to achieve abstinence and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

“Although we’ve briefly suspended trading until the new team are in place, anyone in recovery or who is affected by a loved one’s drug or alcohol use is always welcome to drop in for a coffee and contribute their ideas for the new hub.”

ESRA already runs a successful recovery hub in Hastings and has been working closely with Cascade Creative Recovery and CGL to develop the Eastbourne hub over the last year.

Alongside CGL volunteers, ESRA will employ a community development worker and will train recovery coaches to support people whose lives have been affected by drugs and alcohol and who need aftercare support in the community.

The spokesperson added, “We really want to encourage more families to come to the hub and will be offering support groups to improve health and wellbeing, courses, quiz and open mic events.”