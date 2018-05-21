Eastbourne pub to close for major refurbishment

An Eastbourne pub has closed ahead of a six-figure refurbishment and creating six new jobs in the process.

The Rodmill on Rangemore Drive closed last Monday 14 May and the major renovation will centre around a bar area and improved sports viewing facilities when it reopens.

Undergoing a complete design overhaul, the revamped Rodmill will feature significant interior changes, including a new scheme of natural wood with bursts of colour and textures to create a modern finish. The high-quality sound systems from multiple screens throughout the pub will also ensure guests can enjoy every key moment, while the beer garden will also be improved with additional seating.

General manager Julie Collier said, “The Rodmill is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and schedule of sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway and look forward to welcoming our Eastbourne neighbours to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Thursday May 31.”