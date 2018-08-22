Eastbourne project manager wins construction award

A project manager based in Stone Cross is celebrating success in a prestigious national industry awards scheme this year.

Colin Driver, who oversees construction at Bellway’s Woodgate development, off Rattle Road, Stone Cross, has won a National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Colin, who has worked in the housing industry for 33 years, said, “I’m really honoured to have won a Pride in the Job award as it shows the really high quality of workmanship on the new homes at Woodgate and the attention to detail put in by everyone working on site.

“I think the success of the site comes down to the cooperation of the staff. The great thing about the team at Woodgate is that everyone is striving to achieve the same goal, which is to build the best homes possible.

“It takes a real team effort to win one of these and it is as much their achievement as it is mine, so I’d like to thank the whole team for their hard work and support over the past year.

“It’s great to win an award, but it’s even better to see happy customers moving in – buying a house is probably the biggest thing people will ever buy, so it’s really important we get things right.”

Colin is among 450 winners of Quality Awards this year, selected from around 16,000 site managers across the UK.