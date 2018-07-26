Eastbourne Primark apologises for having no air conditioning

The Primark in the Arndale has apologised for having no air conditioning during the heatwave.

Tempartures have been soaring all week and are set to hit 30 degrees today (Thursday).

But Primark’s air conditioning system has not been on for some time.

A spokesperson for the store said this was due to the ongoing refurbishment works in the shopping centre.

They said, “During this period of warm weather, we have placed cooling units in the store while the centre’s contractors resolve the issue, and we are waiting for additional units to arrive.

“Employees are also provided with cold refreshments and encouraged to take additional breaks.

“We apologise for any discomfort experienced while this issue is resolved.”