Eastbourne Post Office to close

Post Office bosses have confirmed a post office in Eastbourne will close after Christmas.

Campaigners recently launched a petition to save the Post Office in Martins newsagents in Langney Shopping Centre after rumours emerged it would be closing for business.

SUS-181108-211619001

This week the Post Office has confirmed it will close in January but hopes it will be a temporary closure.

It is down to the resignation of the postmaster and McColls, which owns Martins newsagents, pulling out of running the branch.

A spokesperson said, “We can confirm Langney Post Office is due to close temporarily in January 2019 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

“The branch is run by McColls which has resigned from the Post Office as the shopping centre in which it is located is being redeveloped.

“While we always work hard to maintain Post Office services, from time to time, branches do temporarily close.

“When this happens, we always look to restore services as quickly as possible, as we know how important Post Offices are to communities.”

The Post Office is now looking for people to step forward to run a branch.

The spokesperson said, “Any retailer or small business owner interested in running the Post Office and incorporating it into their business should email NTquestions@postoffice.co.uk or visit www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”