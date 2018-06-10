Eastbourne post office re-opens

Rodmill Post Office in Eastbourne re-opened on Friday with a new look after a 16 day refurbishment.

New postmaster Joshua Grove has modernised the whole store following the retirement of postmaster Norman Russell and his wife Marion

The new opening hours are Monday to Saturday 7am-5.30pm, which means the branch will now be open on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons with earlier opening. The new-style branch is built in line with Post Office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new style local Post Office to operate alongside the retail offer.

Old Post Office equipment from Rodmill Post Office and Wadhurst Post Office, which relocated, has been put to very good use to create a mock Post Office at the Palm Court nursing home in Prideaux Road, Eastbourne.

A Post Office spokesperson said, “The home, which offers special dementia care, came up with the idea to stimulate the minds and the memories of people with dementia and approached Post Office Ltd to see if we could help. We put them in touch with some local postmasters who were having Post Office refurbishments and they willingly supplied furniture and equipment.