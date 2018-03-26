Eastbourne pool to remain closed for three weeks

The Eastbourne swimming pool which closed suddenly earlier this month due to a water leak will remain closed for another three weeks.

Motcombe Pool is having to be drained so engineers and contractors can fix the leak.

A spokesperson at Serco, which runs the pool on behalf of the council, said, “The contractor has given us an estimated time frame of three weeks for the necessary repairs to be completed.

“This estimate is subject to change, and we will update with further details as soon as we have them.

“Motcombe members are still invited to use the Sovereign Centre pools in the meantime.

“We are still trying to accommodate as many swimming lesson members as possible at the Sovereign Centre.

“Many thanks to all our customers for your continued understanding and patience.”