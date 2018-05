The trial of two Eastbourne police officers is due to begin at Hove Crown Court this morning (Monday).

Police constables Robert Rangeley and Paul Bridger faces charges of assault after a 33-year-old was taken to hospital following an alleged incident at the Eagle Pub in Gildredge Road in January.

POLICE OFFICER PAUL BRIDGER SUS-180514-103528001

The two officers were both charged in April last year with assault causing actual bodily harm.