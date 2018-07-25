Eastbourne planners approve £9m retail park project

Town planners have given the green light to a £9m regeneration project at a council-owned retail park in Eastbourne.

At a meeting on Tuesday (July 24), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans to build three new retail units and carry out refurbishments at the Hampden Park Retail Park in Marshall Road.

Councillors also approved the erection of a new totem sign for the retail park, which was submitted under a separate application.

The application was submitted by Eastbourne Borough Council, which bought the retail park in 2016 as an investment intended to provide income to the council outside of central Government grants.

During the meeting Barry Taylor (Con. – Meads) asked officers to clarify what the impact would be on parking but withdrew his concerns after officers said the car park would gain rather than lose spaces.

The plans include a drive-through cafe/restaurant which is expected to be occupied by Costa Coffee once construction is complete.

Another of the new units is expected to be occupied by a Tapi Carpets and Floors store.

The council says the 12-month construction project is expected to begin in January next year and is expected to cost £9m to complete.

Huw Oxburgh , Local Democracy Reporting Service