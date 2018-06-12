Eastbourne pier owner salutes lifesaving campaign

Eastbourne’s pier owner has thrown his support behind a campaign to get more lifesaving equipment available to the public.

Abid Gulzar stood proudly with the public access defibrillator on the pier to back the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign – which has so far installed more than 50 across town while raising awareness of First Aid.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar with the defibrillator on his Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Mr Gulzar said, “I want to pay tribute to the Herald for running this fantastic campaign.

“It is so important to have an active newspaper which plays an integral part into how the community works, and the Herald certainly does that.

“I am fully supportive of this. Anything that can be done to help people and saves life deserves praise, and I salute this.”

This comes as the public is invited to get involved in the campaign by taking photos with public defibrillators around town.

The best photos will win amazing prizes – including a Grand Afternoon Tea at the Langham and £50 to spend at Prezzo.

All you have to do is email your snaps to heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com

Click here to see a map with all the locations of public access defibrillators in and around Eastbourne.