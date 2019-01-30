Eastbourne photographer wins competition with stunning shot

An Eastbourne photographer has won a ‘people’s choice’ photo competition after moving to the area and falling in love with the countryside.

Zoltan Kecskes, who has regularly submitted stunning snaps to the Eastbourne Herald which we’ve featured in the paper and on our Facebook page, submitted a shot of Coastguard Cottages at Sunrise for the South Downs National Park Authority competition.

The public voted for their favourite photographer and Zoltan has been announced this week as the winner.

Zoltan got into photography about seven years ago, with a particular speciality in pet photography, portraits and weddings.

It wasn’t until he moved to Eastbourne and fell in love with the area and the South Downs that he developed an interest in landscape photography.

Zoltan said, “I usually take photos at sunsets or sunrises when the lights are the best and I always try to find different angles, something interesting in the foreground or anything that makes an image a bit unique.

“I took this picture on an early morning last March at sunrise.

“We finished our walk and headed towards my car when I looked back and I really liked what I saw.

“I put my camera down to the ground and took a few pictures, this was my favourite.

“When I heard about your competition I thought it would be a perfect image to enter.

“I’m really honoured to win the people’s vote award. A big thank you for everybody who voted for my picture.”