Eastbourne personal trainer in running for national award

A personal trainer from an Eastbourne gym is in the running to win a ‘coaching hero’ award.

Bex Prior from David Lloyd has been named as the regional finalist of the health and fitness group’s Coaching Hero of the Year competition for the South East, making it into the final eight nominees from 1,000 entries from across the UK.

She was nominated by member Ann Topliss for her support changing Ann’s attitudes to fitness and workouts.

Ann said, “After becoming very hit and miss with my gym activity, I met Bex and signed up for a 12-week PT course. I haven’t looked back.

“My motivation is through the roof, I’m attending classes regularly and have a great knowledge of equipment and nutrition, which has made me very aware of what I’m eating.”

Regional finalists were announced on January 28 and the national finalist will be announced in the next few weeks.