Eastbourne parking wardens’ shop to close

Eastbourne’s parking shop in the town centre is to close and move to a new base.

At present people can buy permits and pay fines at the Parking Office in Gildredge Road.

But the centre is closing and staff will be moving to Eastbourne Central Library in the coming months.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said there is currently unused space available in some library buildings because of what it calls “a significant decrease in visits to and loans from libraries in recent years and a shift to use of online library services”.

The spokesperson said, “At the same time, more and more people are making use of our comprehensive online parking services, which allow people to pay for all parking services, including penalty charge notices, on the internet.

“In the continuing difficult financial climate, moving parking services into library buildings will allow us to make better use of our resources and save money.

“By sharing costs, we can provide both parking and library services more efficiently.

“Civil enforcement officers (CEOs) and back office parking staff will be based in non-public areas of libraries, meaning there will be only minimal physical changes required and there will be no reduction in library services at these libraries.

“We believe the changes will benefit residents as they will offer an increased range of services in one place, while allowing us to make better use of our limited resources.”