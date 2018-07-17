Eastbourne park scores new goal posts

An Eastbourne park is celebrating new goal posts, funded by Hampden Park councillors’ devolved budget.

Pat Hearn, Colin Swansborough and Jim Murray used the budget, which is set aside to help with improvements in the local community for the new goal posts and nets which cost £1,600.

In a joint statement, the councillors said, “Tugwell Park is the only green space in this area and it is well-used by families and dog walkers.

“We’ve paid for numerous improvements over the years, including the creation of a path around the outside, benches, swings, fencing and trees to make it a better space for users.

“It’s great to hear from local people who tell us how much our help is appreciated.”

A free family fun day is being held at Tugwell Park, which is in Tugwell Road, later this month.

Numerous traders in Hampden Park have offered their support for the community event on Sunday July 29 (1pm-4pm).

Residents are encouraged to bring a picnic and there will be entertainment including singing, games and free ice cream.