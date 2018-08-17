Eastbourne mum’s fury over Pontins Camber Sands holiday

A family claims a holiday at Pontins in Camber Sands was ruined by sleepless nights, dirty rooms and vandalism.

Christine Hazelden, her ex-partner, son and daughter, as well as her friend and four children stayed at the holiday park for three nights from July 27.

But she heavily criticised her stay there, claiming her holiday was continuously marred by problems.

She also said her room was filthy and full of grime.

Christine, who lives in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, said: “We were at Pontins for three nights and every night there were parties with loud music until 5am.

“People were throwing bottles and beer cans everywhere, as well as smashing glasses. We got no sleep.

“We drove to Pontins in a classic BMW and during one of the nights we stayed the rear window was smashed, which has cost us almost £300.

“I complained to a member of staff, who told me a seagull must have smashed the window.”

She claimed that her daughter caught an infection due to swimming in the pool at the holiday park, which she said was dirty.

Christine said: “When we saw the doctor after our holiday, we told him we’d just returned from Pontins and said my daughter was swimming a lot in the pool.

“The doctor said the infection was caught due to the dirty pool.”

The mother also claimed there were discarded dirty nappies everywhere in the holiday park outside on the greens and added that her room had not been cleaned properly.

Christine said: “The windows looked like they hadn’t been cleaned in a year. It was awful.

“There was old food in the room and the room was just filthy.

“I stayed at Pontins the year before and it wasn’t too bad.

“But this time even the staff there were complaining as it was so bad.”

Christine, who paid £149 for the three-day holiday, added that she has made a formal complaint but said she has yet to receive a response from Pontins.

A spokesman for Pontins said: “We take comments like this very seriously. We were disappointed to hear of this guest’s experience at our Camber site and urge her to contact us to try to resolve them.”