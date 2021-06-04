Eastbourne man found dead at his home

William Bingham died at his flat in Saddlers Mews, Bourne Street, on November 8 2020, an inquest heard.

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (June 3), heard Mr Bingham, who was unemployed, had a history of mental health issues and schizophrenia.

Dr Tim Caroe, Mr Bingham’s GP, said he had been in touch with the local psychiatric team for the last 15 years and was on various medications.

Eastbourne Town Hall (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190425-155043008

He also stayed on the psychiatric ward of the DGH for four weeks in September 2020 when his schizophrenia relapsed but Dr Greg Baginski said his recovery was going well and he was discharged on October 22.

Mr Bingham was found dead by his brother Eric Bingham, on the morning of November 8.

Post mortem and toxicology reports couldn’t find a medical cause of death.