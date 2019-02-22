Eastbourne man arrested after Hove collision

An Eastbourne man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking following a Hove collision.

Officers were called to Sunninghill Avenue, Hove, around 3.55pm on Thursday (February 21) after two cars collided.

According to Sussex Police, four men were spotted fleeing from one of the vehicles, a black BMW.

Two builders who witnessed the collision gave chase and detained one of the suspects until officers arrived.

A second man was later arrested when he handed himself into police.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, said police.

A 36-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report involvement in a collision and driving without insurance.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

Both remain in custody as of Friday morning (February 22).

If you witnessed the collision or have any information please report online or call 101 quoting 1127 of 21/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.