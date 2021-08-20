Eastbourne man, 46, found dead at home

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (August 19), heard Steven Leppard, who was unemployed and lived in the Duffield Court supported living complex, died on January 28.

A report from Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart revealed emergency services were called at around 5pm to the room where Mr Leppard was found in an armchair by two friends.

Mr Leppard was confirmed dead at the scene by ambulance crews, the inquest heard.

A GP report from Doctor Roz Clift told the inquest Mr Leppard suffered from schizoaffective disorder, mixed personality disorder, and had a history of mental illness and substance abuse including drugs and alcohol.

Toxicology reports found a mixture of illegal and prescription drugs in his system including heroin and cocaine.

Statements from the Sussex Partnership Trust told the inquest Mr Leppard has suffered with mental health problems since the age of 23 and had grown up in a difficult environment.

In the time the trust dealt with him, he was admitted to hospital on multiple occasions.