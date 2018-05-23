Eastbourne leaseholders continue fight as hundreds affected by rocketing maintenance fees

More than 100 Eastbourne families are continuing their fight for a fairer deal after they were hit by a dramatic maintenance fee rise.

Around 660 Eastbourne Homes leaseholders have been affected by the new rules put in force in March – with some people’s fees rocketing by more than 1,000 per cent.

This comes after residents were told their maintenance costs will now include a long term savings ‘block reserve fund’ to pay for major works over the next 30 years. They have since set up a campaign to seek answers from Eastbourne Homes Limited (EHL).

Graham Dale, chairman of the EHL Leaseholders group, said, “The worry and stress is enormous for people. They are being told to pay more than £3,000 a year and a lot of them don’t even have that as an income.

“Every single person is disgruntled.”

In a letter to EHL, signed by 73 leaseholders, the residents listed their grievances with the company. They said there were no figures provided to support the 30-year forecasts – making them just ‘guesstimates’.

And they called for ‘open book accounting’ so they can know where their money is going.

They say they have not received a response.

Graham said, “This is people’s hard-earned cash. We need fair and transparent accounting so we can see where the money’s being spent. We want a say in who carries out the work.

“There’s got to be a solution. I think they were hoping we were going to go away. But we are actually growing in numbers.”

Meanwhile residents of Riverbourne House, in Belmore Road, say they have received a 1653 per cent increase in their fees – a rise they say could bankrupt some occupants.

They say the reasonableness of this must be questioned as landlords have a duty to ensure: costs used are reasonable, items are not replaced earlier than necessary, and estimated prices are not unnecessarily inflated.

They say none of this appears to have been considered properly.

In a letter seen by this newspaper, residents said, “Whilst it is accepted that the previous £120 per year was too low, leaseholders were only expecting an increase of around 300-400 per cent and certainly not the massive 1653 per cent increase posed.

“A reasonable increase, therefore, should only be considered but if insufficient funds are accrued at the time of any necessary major works, then residents will continue to pay any outstanding sum at that time.

“This would seem to be a practical solution and stop leaseholders from being bankrupted by this very unreasonable increase in costs.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said there was an ‘element of ageism’ as a large number of leaseholders are in a senior age group.

He said, “Worry and anxiety about the scheme has noticeably affected the health and wellbeing of leaseholders and shared owners.

“This has become an increased burden for those already trying to cope with the problems of mobility and their personal care needs.”

He added that the scheme has caused many to spend their savings and money that would have gone to descendents in their wills.

The Herald has approached Eastbourne Homes for a comment and is awaiting a response.

And to find out more about the group, search EHL Leaseholders on Facebook.