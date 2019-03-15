Eastbourne In Bloom event celebrates 25 year success

Eastbourne in Bloom is celebrating 25 years.

Local school pupils presented their carpet garden designs at the 25 Years In-Bloom finals last week.

This annual In-Bloom event, celebrating 25 years, was organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership in conjunction with Eastbourne Borough Council.

For this special year, schools produced three separate carpet garden designs and supporting classroom work.

Prior to the judging, the pupils had been busy finding out about past In-Bloom themes and choosing from butterflies, Airbourne, seaside, sport, environment, wildlife or science and incorporating the number 25 in their final designs.

Each theme provided lots of ideas for learning and creativity both in the classroom and wider community.

The finals coincided with the start of British Science Week, which helped to provide another aspect to the competition.

Cllr Gill Mattock, Eastbourne mayor, who chaired the judging, said, “I was very impressed by all the work that the schools had done.

“Judging the different entries very testing but Roedean Moira House was the clear winner with a simple but very effective sun and boat design that will plant well at Holywell in June.”

Dr Steven Goss-Turner, chair of Eastbourne EBP, said, “We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute a carpet garden design for the town once again.

“Stone Cross Garden Centre and The Observatory Science Centre helped with judging and kindly provided prizes for the schools who received a certificate in recognition of achievement designed by Firebrand.”

A spokesperson from Stone Cross Garden Centre added, “The standard of entries and enthusiasm of the pupils was as high as always.”

Organisers of the event would also like to thank idverde who will be planting out the winning design.

Staff from idverde also helped with judging the entries and sponsored the tea and cakes afterwards.

The In Bloom competition has been bringing the community together for 25 years.