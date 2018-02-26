Eastbourne head teacher steps down with ‘sadness and pride’

A popular Eastbourne head teacher has announced today he will be leaving the school this week.

Keith Pailthorpe will be stepping down from the Eastbourne Academy on Wednesday (February 28) after 10 years at the helm.

A school spokesperson said, “We are pleased to confirm that our current Vice Principal, Victoria Stevens, will now become our interim Head of School.”

Mr Pailthorpe said in a letter to parents, students and staff, “I have recently completed 10 years as headteacher and principal of the Eastbourne Academy and its predecessor school.

“During that time, with your help and support, we have seen a huge improvement in performance in almost every respect.

“We have been recognised by Ofsted as a Good school for the past three inspections and our students now do better than at any time in the history of the school or its predecessors on the site.”

He said he had ben working with Swale Academies Trust to ensure a ‘smooth transition’ for the Eastbourne Academy and it was with a mixture of ‘sadness and pride’ that he announced his intention to leave.

“We are now a key player in its Multi-Academy Trust, providing support to other schools and receiving support whenever we need it.

“I am enormously proud of the achievements of our school, its staff and our students.

“It is therefore with a mixture of sadness and pride that I announce that it is my intention to leave my post at The Academy on February 28.

“I will be taking on more work as an Ofsted inspector and would like to be able to pursue my other interests while knowing that the Academy is in safe hands and will continue to grow in strength as part of the Multi-Academy Trust.

“I would like to pay tribute to the passion and commitment of the staff, governors, parents and especially the students in having achieved all this progress.

“I wish the Eastbourne Academy the very best for the future and it will always retain a special place in my heart.”