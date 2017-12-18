Eastbourne fun run raises cash for lifeboats

A 10k Eastbourne run has raised £250 for the local RNLI.

Specialist running shop Tempo, based in Susan’s Road, has hosted a fun run for four consecutive years with profits being donated to Eastbourne lifeboats.

The Tempo 10k was held on October 1 this year and had 250 runners sign up for the annual race.

This was the 4th edition of the event which has supported Eastbourne RNLI each year.

The winner of the men’s category was Chris Dodd of Eastbourne Rovers and the women’s winner was Sue Fry of Hailsham Harriers.

Next year’s run will be held in early October and is expected to be even bigger with the number of entries increasing to 300 runners.