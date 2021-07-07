Eastbourne fire crews attend ‘dangerous structure’

The call was made to a top floor flat in South Street at 12.29pm earlier today (Wednesday, July 7).

According to East Sussex Fire & Rescue, the call came in with ‘reports of a dangerous structure’.

A spokesperson for the service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and used an aerial ladder platform to remove a damaged window.”

South Street. Photo from Yaz Haider. SUS-210707-132630001