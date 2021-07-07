Eastbourne fire crews attend ‘dangerous structure’
Firefighters were called to a property in Eastbourne today to deal with a ‘dangerous structure’.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:22 pm
The call was made to a top floor flat in South Street at 12.29pm earlier today (Wednesday, July 7).
According to East Sussex Fire & Rescue, the call came in with ‘reports of a dangerous structure’.
A spokesperson for the service said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended and used an aerial ladder platform to remove a damaged window.”
Crews have now left the scene.