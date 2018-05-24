Eastbourne featured on BBC programme

An incident in Eastbourne which left a man fighting for his life will be featured in a BBC programme this month.

Close Calls: On Camera, presented by Nick Knowles, is a series which shows the split-second moments when everyday events are transformed into disasters and meets the people who lived to tell the tale.

Gordon Piggott SUS-180524-162102001

The programme airs every morning at 11.45am on BBC One.

In an episode to be shown on Friday (May 25) the programme features what happened when an experienced base jumper’s parachute got tangled up when he leapt off Beachy Head.

On Wednesday (May 30), the programme will follow a family whose two little girls call for help when their dad collapses in Eastbourne.

Members of Eastbourne Community First Responders – volunteers trained and dispatched by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to provide a first response to 999 emergency calls that are close to where they live or work – were first on the scene including responder Gordon Piggott, who died in October last year just days after being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.