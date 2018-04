A cyclist was injured after a collision in the town centre.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were reportedly called to Lismore Road at 8.19am on Saturday (April 21).

The cyclist, a 20-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered head injuries, according to Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The helicopter was said to have landed on the beach.

But the man was transferred to Conquest Hospital in Hastings by road.

Police say no one in the car, a black Citroen C1, was injured.