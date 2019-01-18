Eastbourne councillor to re-stand as independent candidate

The current deputy mayor has announced she will be re-standing in the May elections as an independent councillor.

Kathy Ballard, who was elected as a Conservative ward councillor for Meads in 2015, says she has decided to stand for the election on May 2 for the same ward.

Councillor Ballard said, “Meads is a special community and serving it in my council roles is a great privilege.

“Many residents have asked me to stand again. I feel honoured by their confidence in me and I will stand for election as an independent councillor for Meads.”

The councillor became independent in 2017 and was appointed as deputy mayor for the 2018-2019 council year – which ends in March.

She said, “As an independent I find that my values and philosophy can go to places that party politics cannot reach.

“I believe the time has come for independent voices around the table.”

Eastbourne Borough Council elections will take place on May 2 this year.

27 councillors will be elected to the nine wards which represent the borough.