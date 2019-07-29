Eastbourne council promises better service from new waste and recycling company

Eastbourne’s new waste, recycling and street cleansing service – which took over from Kier on June 29 – boasts more vehicles and residents will see a ‘marked difference’ in how the ‘occasional issue’ is resolved, said a council spokesperson.

South East Environmental Services Limited took over after Eastbourne withdrew from a waste partnership with neighbouring authorities.

The new service, named Environment First, has 100 staff and increased numbers of waste and recycling vehicles, such as additional mechanical sweepers and HGVs with significantly greater capacity.

A decision to change the council’s recycling collection point to Hailsham from Uckfield will save more than 37,000 road miles, supporting the council’s commitment to a cleaner environment – added the spokesperson.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said, “To bring such an important and complex contract back under our control demanded military style precision and planning.

“I’m incredibly proud of the council project team that worked so hard and diligently to achieve such a seamless transfer of service.

“In anyone’s language the launch of the new waste and recycling service has been a resounding triumph and I’m delighted that our residents will be the ones who benefit most.”

The latest software being used provides managers with up to the second analysis of every collection round, ensuring the most timely and informed service delivery.

The spokesperson said there is also a much greater focus on customer support and ensuring any issues arising are acted upon quickly and efficiently.

Teams will take rapid action on enforcement issues such as graffiti and fly-tipping and increase the understanding of residents and businesses in what their waste and recycling responsibilities are, according to the spokesperson.

Councillor Dow added, “The service has been running four weeks and the response so far from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Inevitably, when you’re collecting bins from 45,000 households there will be the occasional issue, the key will be how well we perform in resolving these and that’s where people will see a marked difference from what’s gone before.

“It’s also terrific to see our Environment First teams looking the part in their new uniforms and our vehicles showing off the superb new livery we’ve introduced.”