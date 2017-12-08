Eastbourne Christmas Market returns to town centre

Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market to its new home in Terminus Road and at the Enterprise Shopping Centre.

Thirty four stalls will be serving everything from sweet treats, mulled wine, ornate candlesticks, handcrafted gifts, cheeses, Christmas wreaths, jewellery a traditional hog roast and much more every day from 10am to 6pm up until December 17.

Stephen Holt, Business Development Manager for EDEAL Enterprise Agency which organised the market said, “I love Christmas, and I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather shop than at our traditional Christmas market this year.

“Shoppers will be overwhelmed by the wonderful Christmas gifts on offer, indulge in a sweet treat whilst sipping a warming glass of mulled wine (or chilled prosecco) listening to some wonderful choirs, local bands and dancers.

“We are also delighted that Father Christmas will be visiting us every weekend from 11am and each weekday from 4pm at our grotto with every penny donated to Embrace Children’s Charity. Why would you go anywhere else to shop?

“Not only this, but by visiting our traditional Christmas market, you are also supporting some of the best local traders in the region with the vast majority based in and around Sussex.

“And don’t forget, there’s still a chance for Herald readers to win vouchers to spend at the Christmas market, as well as turn on our amazing lightshow Neon Noel on Saturday the 16th of December. Simply email christmas@eastbournechamber.co.uk”

The traditional wooden cabins have been installed over the last two weeks by students from Sussex Downs College.

Annabelle Holford said, “This has provided a great opportunity for Sussex Downs students, one that promotes really valuable employability skills in terms of planning, communication and teamwork, and the students have thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.”

Vintage buses will also be running from Sovereign Harbour and Meads Village to the Christmas Market and Neon Noel at the weekends, with all fares donated to the RNLI. Visit www.eastbournechristmas.com for the full timetable.