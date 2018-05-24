Eastbourne carnival parade this weekend

This weekend sees the annual return of Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival.

The theme this year is Heroes and Heroines with a few superheroes thrown in. It starts as usual from near the Grand Hotel at 2pm, and the procession goes all the way down to Princess Park with the first arrival around 3pm.

Patron of the carnival Stephen Lloyd MP said, “We’ve another packed event this year with more than 70 entrants involving 1,500 plus participants, in addition to five brilliant static entertainment spots along the route to keep the crowds entertained before the carnival procession arrives. This year’s theme of heroes and heroines, whilst including opportunities for participants of all ages to dress in their favourite superhero costumes, also gave me the opportunity to invite some of our local real-life heroes and heroines.

“Folk who every day of every week of every year make a difference for good in serving our town. I am delighted therefore to welcome entrants from the hospital, Eastbourne lifeboats, the fire service, Samaritans, St Wilfrid’s, our ambulance services and many more.

“I want to thank them for all that they do.

“I know the town will give each of them a particularly loud cheer as they go past.

“I’m also delighted our schools have played their part by designing posters to advertise the carnival. This year’s winner is Lucas Stevens from Tollgate School. Congratulations Lucas, and to all the other children who put forward their brilliant designs.

“Our Sunshine Carnival is a perfect metaphor for our town - the community working together, hundreds and hundreds of volunteers supporting good causes, turning up in our thousands having a lot of fun to show our love for Eastbourne – and all bathed in sunshine as befits the sunniest town in the UK. It’s going to be a brilliant day.”

See next week’s Herald for a spread of photos from the carnival taken by our newspaper’s photographer.