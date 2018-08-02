Eastbourne campaign nominated for national award

A lifesaving Eastbourne campaign, which has installed more than 50 lifesaving defibrillators around town, has been shortlisted for a national award.

The team behind the Heart Beat Campaign were delighted to receive a nomination and invite to the UK Heart Safe Awards in Manchester in October.

Celebrating this week was Harry Williams of Eastbourne council, Steve Scudder of First Response Learning, Ginny Sanderson of the Eastbourne Herald, Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Richard Bradford of First Responders and Alec Stephens of Eastbourne Lions.

See also: Eleven-year-old Eastbourne girl is crowned winner of lifesaving competition

Visit @Eastbourneheartbeat on Facebook for the latest news.