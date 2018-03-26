Eastbourne bus stops on the move next month

Bus stops in Eastbourne town centre are on the move.

From Monday April 9, some Stagecoach stops in Terminus Road will be suspended and moved to Gildredge Road to accommodate the continuing works to the Arndale development and town centre improvement scheme.

During this time stops H, J, K, L and M will be located in Gildredge Road.

The stops on Gildredge Road will be as follows: The number 3 service, 1,/A, 12 and 55 will depart from bay 1 opposite the London & County;

The Loop, 51, 54, 56 and 98 services will depart from bay 2 opposite Hyde Road; Stands B (Loop), C (1/1A/1X), D (5/5A/55) and E (99) will remain unchanged.

All services operating from Gildredge Rd will operate via South Street.

Service 99 will operate via South Street, turning at the Rail Station roundabout and rejoining route at Terminus Road.

A spokesperson at Stagecoach said, “We regret the disruption the above will cause and we thank you for your patience during this time.”