Eastbourne boy’s death was a ‘tragic accident’

Warm tributes have been paid to a talented and gifted Eastbourne teenager who died suddenly last year.

Thirteen-year-old Harry Rock, known as Bear, lived with his mother Amanda at their home in Fairlight Road.

An inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard this week that Harry was found in his room by his mother on the afternoon of March 20 last year.

She performed CPR until paramedics arrived and he was rushed to Eastbourne District General Hospital but passed away.

A verdict of misadventure was recorded by deputy coroner James Healy-Pratt, who said Harry’s death had been caused by an exercise move that went wrong.

The inquest heard that Harry was possibly suffering from some “teenage angst” but was a “funny lovable boy” who was highly intelligent and getting ready to take his GCSEs with his home tutor Rowanne Brown.

Mr Healy-Pratt said he was satisfied that Harry was not suicidal and his death was a tragic accident.

Harry’s mother said her son was ahead of his years and very talented.

She said, “Harry was simply beautiful, intelligent, gentle and full of kindness.

“He taught us the meaning of love and has blessed us with so many cherished memories.

“Harry loved gaming, more than loved. At his favourite games he was world-class. He followed many You Tubers and the sound of his laughter will always echo in our ears.

“Harry will remain deep in our hearts and at the forefront of our minds forever.”

Helga Edwards, a retired primary school teacher who helped Harry with his studies, said, “He was a very well adjusted boy.

“He not only loved life but his family and would never do anything to upset them. I’m convinced what happened was a total accident.”

Family friend Julia Hale said, “Harry was a funny, lovable little boy and a very intelligent child.”

Since Harry’s death, more than £1,500 has been raised for Cats Protection, as the teenager loved cats, and the Willingdon based charity You Raise Me Up, which provides practical, emotional and financial support to families who lose their children unexpectedly.