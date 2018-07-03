Eastbourne Airbourne line-up announced

The thundering Chinook, sky-scraping Typhoon and brand new Belgian Air Force A109 will be kicking of a thrilling Thursday at this year’s Airbourne, Eastbourne’s international free airshow in August.

The Belgian Agusta anti-tank helicopter will be rotoring into Eastbourne with pyrotechnics for the first time, over all four days from August 16-19, along with daily performances from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, The Blades, Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, Spitfire, Strikemaster jet and the Tigers Parachute Display Team.

Heavy duty chopper, the Chinook, will be displaying its incredible manoeuvring capabilities on Thursday and Friday, while the Red Arrows will be delighting fans with a triple-bill of displays from Friday to Sunday, in a year which celebrates 100 years of the RAF.

Eastbourne council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “We can’t wait to kick off the airshow in style with our fastest jet and heaviest helicopter of all! It’s also the perfect day to get first glimpse of the displays and see the impressive Belgian A109 for the first time – watch out for the flares.”

Historic jet fans can also look forward to a historic programme featuring the Mustang Shark, Norwegian MiG-15, Vampire and the deep rumble of the Blenheim bomber.

The RAF Tutor trainer returns, along with the Fireflies, Gyrocopter and the highly acclaimed Pitts Special display from former Tornado pilot Rich Goodwin.

For a glittering finish, copter fans can enjoy Airbourne’s first twilight helicopter display on Sunday night with smoke and pyrotechnics from OTTO of O’Brien’s Flying Circus.

The Fireflies duo also return to bring magical night-time pyro-aerobatics to round off the four day flying programme, before a stunning firework finale at 10pm.

On the ground, keen fliers can experience life in the hot seat as the RAF open up the ‘Operation Virtual Reality’ dome at Airbourne for the first time. Opening on the Thursday morning, fans can beat the queues and try out the brand new experience which includes flying the latest F35B Lightning 2, overseeing a parachute drop of humanitarian aid and intercepting hostile aircraft in a Typhoon jet.

Airbourne returns from August 16-19 with a military exhibition, helicopter pleasure flights, children’s entertainment, Bandstand concerts, film screenings, fireworks and much more. Entry is free.

To beat the crowds and for prime views, keen aviators can upgrade to first class hospitality with High Fliers @ The Aviator Club from £99 per person, offering an exclusive three course lunch, afternoon tea and cake, plus a fully stocked bar in a private marquee and viewing area on the Western Lawns.

Alternatively, reserved seats are available in the Exclusive Seating area all day from just £10 per adult (£6 per child). Flying times and an exclusive 100 prize draw to celebrate the centenary, will published in the official souvenir programme, available at the end of July.

Full Flying Line-Up

Thursday:

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian Air Force A109

- Chinook

- The Blades

- Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

- Boultbee Spitfire

- Strikemaster Jet

- Gyrocopter

- Mustang

- The Tigers

Friday:

- Red Arrows

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian Air Force A109

- Chinook

- The Blades

- Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

- Boultbee Spitfire

- Strikemaster Jet

- Gyrocopter

- Mustang

- The Tigers

Saturday:

- Red Arrows

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian Air Force A109

- The Blades

- Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

- Boultbee Spitfire

- Strikemaster Jet

- Norwegian MiG 15

- Mustang

- Blenheim

- Vampire

- Pitts Special

- Tutor

- Mustang

- Fireflies

- The Tigers

Sunday:

- Red Arrows

- Typhoon

- Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

- Belgian Air Force A109

- The Blades

- Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers

- Boultbee Spitfire

- Strikemaster Jet

- Norwegian MiG 15

- Blenheim

- Vampire

- Pitts Special

- Tutor

- Fireflies

- The Tigers

Evening:

- OTTO Helicopter

- Fireflies