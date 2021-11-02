East Sussex firefighters respond to barn blaze
A barn is alight near a busy main road in Lewes this morning (Tuesday, November 2).
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:18 am
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:20 am
East Sussex firefighters were called, in the early hours, to Church Lane, half a mile south of the Beddingham roundabout on the A26.
The fire service said the first call came in, reporting that a barn was on fire, at 1.36am.
"We are letting it do a controlled burn," a fire service spokesperson said.
"We are not trying to put it out with water, which would cause a lot of smoke.
"We have one fire engine there and there have been no reports of injuries."
